التصميم الانشائي لفندق في مدينة حلحول

عدم, خالد; خمايسة, اسيل; مريزيق, عبد الله; علقم, اصالة

يأتي التصميم االنشائي للمشاريع بعد التصميم المعماري , حيث يهتم بتصميم جميع العناصر االنشائية للمبنى , من عقدات

وجسور وأعمدة وأساسات وجدران وأدراج وإظهار تفصيالتها ومخططاتها التنفيذية بأفضل جودة وأقل تكلفة اقتصادية ممكنة .

في هذا المشروع سنقوم بالتصميم االنشائي لفندق يقع في حلحول على الشارع الرئيسي من الجهة الشمالية الغربية, يقع

2 هذا المبنى على أرض مساحتها )9698 ( م

وفي هذه األرض انحدار يصل الى 5.5 م, وتصل مساحة الفندق المذكور الى )

م )17264 2

, حيث يتكون من 8 طوابق وروف , وهي طابقي التسوية التي تحتوي على الكراجات , والطابق األرضي الذي

يحتوي على االستقبال والجلسات واإلدارة إضافة الى الوحدات الصحية , أما الطابق األول فهو يحتوي على صالة إفطار

وصالة رياضية و وحدات صحية, أما عن الطوابق الثاني والثالث والرابع والخامس والروف تحتوي على غرف تتسع لشخص

أو اثنين أو أكثر إضافة الى الوحدات الصحية .

يتميز المبنى باحتوائه على تراجعات معمارية في المساحة الطابقية , ويحتوي المبنى على الممرات التي تكفل التنقل األفقي

في نفس المستوى , كما تحتوي على ثالثة مصاعد كهربائية باإلضافة الى األدراج المسؤولة عن الحركة العمودية في المبنى .

سيتخلل المشروع دراسة انشائية كاملة لتحديد النظام االنشائي وتحليل القوى الرأسية واألفقية وتوزيعها على العناصر

االنشائية, و وتحليل هذه العناصر ثم تصميمها حسب الكود األمريكي (ACI 318-11).

سيتم التطرق الى التصميم المقاوم للزالزل نظرا ألهمية المبنى وارتفاعه وكبر حجمه. ومن الجدير ذكره بأنه سيتم استخدام

الكود األردني في حساب األحمال الواقعة على العناصر االنشائية , أما عن التحليل والتصميم االنشائي سيتم الرجوع الى الكود

. (ACI 318-11) االمريكي

سيتم استخدام بعض من البرامج االنشائية إلتمام هذا العمل مثل

(ETABS ,SAFE, ATIR,SP COLUMN, Microsoft office(

إضافة الى الحل اليدوي لبعض العناصر االنشائية .

The structural design of the projects comes after the architectural design, where it is

concerned with the design of all the structural elements of the building, from slabs, beams,

columns, foundations, walls and stairs and showing their details and structural plans with the best

quality and the lowest economic cost possible.

In this project, we will design the hotel located in Halhoul on the main street from the

northern western side, this building is located on a land area of (9698) m2

and in this land there’s

a slope of 5.5 m, and the area of the hotel mentioned reaches (17264) m2

, where it consists of 8

floors and Roof. It is the two floors of the settlement that contain garages, and the ground floor

that contains the reception, meetings and administration in addition to the health units, while the

first floor contains a breakfast lounge, gym and health units, as for the second, third, fourth ,fifth

floors and roof contain rooms that accommodate a person, two or more in addition to the Health

units.

The building is characterized by containing architectural retreats in the floor area, and the

building contains corridors that ensure horizontal movement at the same level, and also contains

three electric elevator in addition to the stairs responsible for the vertical movement in the

building.

The project will include a complete structural study to define the structural system and

analyze the vertical and horizontal forces and distribute them over the structural elements, and

analyze these elements and then design them according to the American code ((ACI 318-11).

The earthquake resistant design will be taken into consideration due to the importance of the

building, its height and its large size. It is worth mentioning that the Jordanian code will be used

in calculating the loads on the structural elements, but for the structural analysis and design,

reference will be the American code (ACI 318-11).

Some of the construction programs will be used to complete this work, such as :

(ETABS, SAFE, ATIR, SP COLUMN, Microsoft office )

In addition to the manual solution for some structural elements

CD, no of pages 98 , مباني 2/2021

