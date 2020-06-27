sabato, Giugno 27, 2020
Breaking News

CS_ISTRUZIONE, AZZOLINA PARTECIPA ALLA RIUNIONE DEI MINISTRI DEL G20

IL PRESIDENTE DELLA CONFERENZA EPISCOPALE TEDESCA IN UDIENZA DAL PAPA

CARCERI, SALVINI: AGENTI AGGREDITI OVUNQUE MA DAVANTI AL GIUDICE ANDRANNO DUE POLIZIOTTI

DIRETTORIO CATECHESI, MARTINEZ: SINTESI DEL MAGISTERO DEL PAPA

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PM MORAWIECKI OF POLAND: 27 JUNE 2020

COMUNICATO: PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A PROGRAMMA UE 2020, AUDIZIONE GUALTIERI E SAVONA –…

COMUNICATO: EMERGENZA COVID-19 E FASE 2, AUDIZIONE ROCCA, PRESIDENTE CROCE ROSSA –…

COMUNICATI: AUTONOMIE TERRITORIALI, AUDIZIONE ANCI – MARTEDì ALLE 12 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID-19 E POLITICHE IMMIGRAZIONE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRA LAMORGESE – MARTEDì ALLE 14…

COMUNICATO: PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A PROGRAMMA UE 2020, AUDIZIONE BLANGIARDO – MARTEDì ALLE…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » «Ярсы» парадного расчета вернулись в Тейковское ракетное соединение после Парада Победы

«Ярсы» парадного расчета вернулись в Тейковское ракетное соединение после Парада Победы

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW, sab 27 giugno 2020

.bottom a:nth-last-child(2) { color: #ff6f33 !important; } .bottom a:last-child { color: #ff2400 !important; }
#searchtop {width: 535px!important}
.notice {margin: 20px 0 0 320px!important;}
body.childs #menutop {width: 373px!important;}
body.childs #searchtop {width: 625px!important;}
.cosmo-table {border:1px solid white;border-collapse:collapse;}
.cosmo-table thead {border-bottom: 3px solid white;}
.cosmo-table th {background-color:#4f81bc;vertical-align:middle;color:white;border: 1px solid white;text-align:center;}
.cosmo-table th p, .cosmo-table td {text-align: center;}
.cosmo-table td {vertical-align:middle;border: 1px solid white;}
.cosmo-table th a {color:white;text-decoration:none;}
.cosmo-table tr:nth-child(odd) {background-color:#d0d7e7;}
.cosmo-table tr:nth-child(even) {background-color:#e9eef4;}
#righttop div:nth-child(2) {margin-left:0px !important}
.photolist-title {padding-top: 4px; padding-bottom:4px;}

@media (max-width: 1270px) {
.button_up_wrapper {
pointer-events: none;
}
.button_up, .button_up img {
display: none;
}
}
.button_up_wrapper {
position: fixed;
left: 0;
top: 0;
cursor: pointer;
width: 124px;
height: 100%;
display: none;
}
.button_up_wrapper .hover {
background-color: #616161;
opacity: 0.5;
display: none;
width: 124px;
height: 100%;
}
.button_up {
position: fixed;
left: 30px;
bottom: 0;
width: 64px;
height: 96px;
background-color: rgba(97,97,97,0.3);
cursor: pointer;
}

Наверх

Fonte/Source: https://function.mil.ru/news_page/country/more.htm?id=12299383@egNews

Post collegati

«Ярсы» парадного расчета вернулись в Тейковское ракетное соединение после Парада Победы

Redazione

Военно-патриотическая акция «Свеча Памяти» прошла в технополисе «ЭРА» в день Памяти и скорби

Redazione

Три дальних противолодочных самолета Ту-142мк выполнили плановые полеты над акваториями Баренцева и Норвежского морей

Redazione

В Главном храме Вооруженных Сил России впервые проведено таинство крещения

Redazione

На Северном флоте поднят флаг гидрографической службы ВМФ на малом гидрографическом судне «Николай Скосырев»

Redazione

В гарнизонах общевойсковой армии ЗВО оборудованы рабочие места выездных комиссий для голосования по поправкам в Конституцию

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More