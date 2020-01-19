19 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

PAPA FRANCESCO: INFERMIERI E OSTETRICHE COMPIONO UN PREZIOSO LAVORO

LIBIA. PAPA FRANCESCO AUSPICA LA CESSAZIONE DELLE VIOLENZE

IL PAPA: LA “SCONVOLGENTE” SCELTA DI DIO DI STARE DALLA NOSTRA PARTE

LIBIA, DI MAIO: ITALIA FERMI VENDITA DI ARMI

MOSTRA FOTOGRAFICA SU RITA LEVI MONTALCINI, “IL CUORE NOBEL DELLE DONNE”

L’ANGLICANO ERNEST: I CRISTIANI SONO CHIAMATI AD AGIRE CON “RARA UMANITà”

USA, MONSIGNOR GOMEZ: ANCORA LONTANI DAL SOGNO DI MARTIN LUTHER KING

IL MINISTRO DEGLI ESTERI LUIGI DI MAIO è A BERLINO PER PARTECIPARE…

QATAR: STATEMENT BY THE SPOKESPERSON ON THE CHANGES IN EXIT VISAS FOR…

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT – PROJECT OFFICER

Home » Ряды юнармейцев Еврейской автономной области пополнили новые патриоты
Agenparl Pусский Difesa Social Network

Ряды юнармейцев Еврейской автономной области пополнили новые патриоты

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Moscow, dom 19 gennaio 2020

.bottom a:nth-last-child(2) { color: #ff6f33 !important; } .bottom a:last-child { color: #ff2400 !important; }

Главная Новости В стране Подробнее

#searchtop {width: 535px!important}
.notice {margin: 20px 0 0 320px!important;}
body.childs #menutop {width: 373px!important;}
body.childs #searchtop {width: 625px!important;}
.cosmo-table {border:1px solid white;border-collapse:collapse;}
.cosmo-table thead {border-bottom: 3px solid white;}
.cosmo-table th {background-color:#4f81bc;vertical-align:middle;color:white;border: 1px solid white;text-align:center;}
.cosmo-table th p, .cosmo-table td {text-align: center;}
.cosmo-table td {vertical-align:middle;border: 1px solid white;}
.cosmo-table th a {color:white;text-decoration:none;}
.cosmo-table tr:nth-child(odd) {background-color:#d0d7e7;}
.cosmo-table tr:nth-child(even) {background-color:#e9eef4;}
#righttop div:nth-child(2) {margin-left:0px !important}

@media (max-width: 1270px) {
.button_up_wrapper {
pointer-events: none;
}
.button_up, .button_up img {
display: none;
}
}
.button_up_wrapper {
position: fixed;
left: 0;
top: 0;
cursor: pointer;
width: 124px;
height: 100%;
display: none;
}
.button_up_wrapper .hover {
background-color: #;
opacity: 0.5;
display: none;
width: 124px;
height: 100%;
}
.button_up {
position: fixed;
left: 30px;
bottom: 0;
width: 64px;
height: 96px;
background-color: rgba();
cursor: pointer;
}

Наверх

Fonte/Source: https://function.mil.ru/news_page/country/more.htm?id=12271492@egNews

Related posts

THE PUBLIC TRANSPORT SERVICES WHICH WERE ADJUSTED DUE TO ROAD SITUATION AT HONG KONG ISLAND AREA HAVE GRADUALLY RESUMED NORMAL.

Redazione

Ряды юнармейцев Еврейской автономной области пополнили новые патриоты

Redazione

EUROBUDAPEST. ITALIA-FRANCIA 18-6. MARTEDì I QUARTI

Redazione

PAPA FRANCESCO: INFERMIERI E OSTETRICHE COMPIONO UN PREZIOSO LAVORO

Redazione

LIBIA. PAPA FRANCESCO AUSPICA LA CESSAZIONE DELLE VIOLENZE

Redazione

19 GEN 2020 – ALLERTA GIALLA VENTO FORTE PROLUNGATA FINO ALLA MEZZANOTTE DI MARTEDí

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More