domenica, Agosto 30, 2020
Breaking News

TENSIONI NEL MEDITERRANEO ORIENTALE, APPELLO AL DIALOGO DI FRANCESCO

IL PAPA: IL PENSARE DI DIO NON è IL PENSARE DEL MONDO.…

KENYA, PRESUNTA CORRUZIONE FORNITURE ANTI-COVID. LEADER RELIGIOSI: ATTO IMMORALE

INCENDIO AD ALTOFONE, 400 EVACUATI. SOLIDARIETà DALL’ARCIVESCOVO DI MONREALE

SUDAN. MONSIGNOR TOMBE, SUL NILO INCORAGGIANTI LE PAROLE DEL PAPA

OGGI LA GIORNATA ONU PER LE VITTIME DELLE SPARIZIONI FORZATE

CHIESA DEL CROTONESE E ASSOCIAZIONI UNITE CONTRO L’NDRANGHETA

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #65

SULTANATE PRODUCES 47,000 TONS OF RED MEAT, 101,000 TONS OF FRESH MILK,…

ON THE RESIGNATION OF PRIME MINISTER OF JAPAN SHINZO ABE

Agenparl

Разведчики ЗВО отразили атаку диверсионной группы в Нижегородской области

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – MOSCOW, dom 30 agosto 2020

.bottom a:nth-last-child(2) { color: #ff6f33 !important; } .bottom a:last-child { color: #ff2400 !important; }
#searchtop {width: 535px!important}
.notice {margin: 20px 0 0 320px!important;}
body.childs #menutop {width: 373px!important;}
body.childs #searchtop {width: 625px!important;}
.cosmo-table {border:1px solid white;border-collapse:collapse;}
.cosmo-table thead {border-bottom: 3px solid white;}
.cosmo-table th {background-color:#4f81bc;vertical-align:middle;color:white;border: 1px solid white;text-align:center;}
.cosmo-table th p, .cosmo-table td {text-align: center;}
.cosmo-table td {vertical-align:middle;border: 1px solid white;}
.cosmo-table th a {color:white;text-decoration:none;}
.cosmo-table tr:nth-child(odd) {background-color:#d0d7e7;}
.cosmo-table tr:nth-child(even) {background-color:#e9eef4;}
#righttop div:nth-child(2) {margin-left:0px !important}
.photolist-title {padding-top: 4px; padding-bottom:4px;}

@media (max-width: 1270px) {
.button_up_wrapper {
pointer-events: none;
}
.button_up, .button_up img {
display: none;
}
}
.button_up_wrapper {
position: fixed;
left: 0;
top: 0;
cursor: pointer;
width: 124px;
height: 100%;
display: none;
}
.button_up_wrapper .hover {
background-color: #616161;
opacity: 0.5;
display: none;
width: 124px;
height: 100%;
}
.button_up {
position: fixed;
left: 30px;
bottom: 0;
width: 64px;
height: 96px;
background-color: rgba(97,97,97,0.3);
cursor: pointer;
}

Наверх

Fonte/Source: https://function.mil.ru/news_page/country/more.htm?id=12311179@egNews

Post collegati

Военные моряки из России и Азербайджана провели товарищеский матч по волейболу в рамках конкурса «Кубок моря-2020»

Redazione

Разведчики ЗВО отразили атаку диверсионной группы в Нижегородской области

Redazione

Экипаж МАК «Махачкала» одержал победу в товарищеском матче по футболу в рамках конкурса «Кубок моря-2020»

Redazione

На полигоне Хмелевка состоится Кубок командующего Балтийским флотом по киберспорту и тактическим играм в полевых условиях

Redazione

Товарищеские спортивные игры прошли на конкурсе «Открытая вода-2020» во Владимирской области

Redazione

Горные стрелки ЦВО впервые завоевали кубок АрМИ по “Конному марафону” в Республике Тыва

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More