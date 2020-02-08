8 Febbraio 2020
Breaking News

NEL DRAMMA DELLA TRATTA L’ORRORE DEL TRAFFICO DI ORGANI

FRANCESCO INAUGURA “SUPER NUNS” PER SOSTENERE LE SUORE CHE COMBATTONO LA TRATTA

GUATEMALA, LA PLENARIA DEI VESCOVI SU EVANGELIZZAZIONE ED AMAZZONIA

USA: LA CORSA ALLA CASA BIANCA INIZIA TRA LE POLEMICHE

HEBDOMADA PAPAE: IL GR IN LATINO DELL’8 FEBBRAIO

CORONAVIRUS, DI MAIO: DOMANI IL RIENTRO DI ALTRI 9 ITALIANI DALLA CINA

PACE IN PRIMO PIANO NELL’UDIENZA DEL PAPA AL PRESIDENTE DELL’UCRAINA

IL PAPA ALL’ISPETTORATO: IL VOSTRO IMPEGNO, NON ESENTE DA RISCHI, SIA ANIMATO…

PAPA FRANCESCO NELLA TERRA DEI FUOCHI IL PROSSIMO 24 MAGGIO

GREETINGS TO PARTICIPANTS, ORGANISERS AND GUESTS OF ST PETERSBURG LADIES TROPHY 2020

Home » В армейском корпусе Балтийского флота проведен комплекс мероприятий по профилактике простудных заболеваний среди военнослужащих
Agenparl Pусский Difesa Social Network

В армейском корпусе Балтийского флота проведен комплекс мероприятий по профилактике простудных заболеваний среди военнослужащих

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – Moscow, sab 08 febbraio 2020

.bottom a:nth-last-child(2) { color: #ff6f33 !important; } .bottom a:last-child { color: #ff2400 !important; }
#searchtop {width: 535px!important}
.notice {margin: 20px 0 0 320px!important;}
body.childs #menutop {width: 373px!important;}
body.childs #searchtop {width: 625px!important;}
.cosmo-table {border:1px solid white;border-collapse:collapse;}
.cosmo-table thead {border-bottom: 3px solid white;}
.cosmo-table th {background-color:#4f81bc;vertical-align:middle;color:white;border: 1px solid white;text-align:center;}
.cosmo-table th p, .cosmo-table td {text-align: center;}
.cosmo-table td {vertical-align:middle;border: 1px solid white;}
.cosmo-table th a {color:white;text-decoration:none;}
.cosmo-table tr:nth-child(odd) {background-color:#d0d7e7;}
.cosmo-table tr:nth-child(even) {background-color:#e9eef4;}
#righttop div:nth-child(2) {margin-left:0px !important}

@media (max-width: 1270px) {
.button_up_wrapper {
pointer-events: none;
}
.button_up, .button_up img {
display: none;
}
}
.button_up_wrapper {
position: fixed;
left: 0;
top: 0;
cursor: pointer;
width: 124px;
height: 100%;
display: none;
}
.button_up_wrapper .hover {
background-color: #;
opacity: 0.5;
display: none;
width: 124px;
height: 100%;
}
.button_up {
position: fixed;
left: 30px;
bottom: 0;
width: 64px;
height: 96px;
background-color: rgba();
cursor: pointer;
}

Наверх

Fonte/Source: https://function.mil.ru/news_page/country/more.htm?id=12274827@egNews

Related posts

SALUTE: PER REGIONE LA QUIETE è ECCELLENZA NEL SERVIZIO ALLA PERSONA

Redazione

PETER SUDLOW

Redazione

LARISSA IAPICHINO RECORD ITALIANO UNDER 20

Redazione

LIVE ANCONA, IL DAY 1 DEI TRICOLORI GIOVANILI

Redazione

В армейском корпусе Балтийского флота проведен комплекс мероприятий по профилактике простудных заболеваний среди военнослужащих

Redazione

CHP CONDUCTS TESTS ON NOVEL CORONAVIRUS FOR CREW MEMBERS OF WORLD DREAM CRUISE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More