Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC02589A, Communication
Jordi Hintzen, Yan Luo, Miriam Porzberg, Paul White, Jie Jian, Giordano Proietti, Jasmin Mecinović
Histone lysine methylation and acetylation are important posttranslational modifications that regulate gene expression in humans. Due to the interplay of these two modifications, new chemical methods to study lysine posttranslational…
