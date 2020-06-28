domenica, Giugno 28, 2020
Breaking News

CS_ISTRUZIONE, AZZOLINA PARTECIPA ALLA RIUNIONE DEI MINISTRI DEL G20

IL PRESIDENTE DELLA CONFERENZA EPISCOPALE TEDESCA IN UDIENZA DAL PAPA

CARCERI, SALVINI: AGENTI AGGREDITI OVUNQUE MA DAVANTI AL GIUDICE ANDRANNO DUE POLIZIOTTI

DIRETTORIO CATECHESI, MARTINEZ: SINTESI DEL MAGISTERO DEL PAPA

PRESS RELEASE: PM CALL WITH PM MORAWIECKI OF POLAND: 27 JUNE 2020

COMUNICATO: PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A PROGRAMMA UE 2020, AUDIZIONE GUALTIERI E SAVONA –…

COMUNICATO: EMERGENZA COVID-19 E FASE 2, AUDIZIONE ROCCA, PRESIDENTE CROCE ROSSA –…

COMUNICATI: AUTONOMIE TERRITORIALI, AUDIZIONE ANCI – MARTEDì ALLE 12 DIRETTA WEBTV

COMUNICATO: COVID-19 E POLITICHE IMMIGRAZIONE, AUDIZIONE MINISTRA LAMORGESE – MARTEDì ALLE 14…

COMUNICATO: PARTECIPAZIONE ITALIA A PROGRAMMA UE 2020, AUDIZIONE BLANGIARDO – MARTEDì ALLE…

Agenparl

β-NAYF4:YB,ER,GD NANORODS@1T/2H-MOS2 FOR 980 NM NIR-TRIGGERED PHOTOCATALYTIC BACTERICIDAL PROPERTIES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), dom 28 giugno 2020

Herein, a β-NaYF4:Yb,Er,Gd nanorods@1T/2H-MoS2 nanocomposite was firstly fabricated and used to photocatalytic sterilization under a single near-infrared (NIR) light illumination. About 99.3% of Escherichia coli can be killed effectively by 15 min irradiation of NIR light at a dose of 40 μg/mL. The good bactericidal activities are ascribed to the high upconversion fluorescence efficiency of β-NaYF4:Yb,Er,Gd and the layered 2D nanosheets structure of 1T/2H-MoS2. Under 980 nm light irradiation, β-NaYF4:Yb,Er,Gd emits visible light which is absorbed by MoS2 producing strongly oxidative holes and reductive electrons, and photogenerated electron-hole pairs could react with H2O, O2 and OH- to produce reactive species in aqueous solution. These reactive species are strong nonselective oxidizing agents for sterilization.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/mBifZPpuC2U/D0NJ00908C

Post collegati

β-NAYF4:YB,ER,GD NANORODS@1T/2H-MOS2 FOR 980 NM NIR-TRIGGERED PHOTOCATALYTIC BACTERICIDAL PROPERTIES

Redazione

NAJRAN: HIGH TURNOUT AND ONGOING INTERACTION WITH (TETAMMAN) CLINICS SERVICES

Redazione

QASSIM: OVER 3,000 BENEFICIARIES OF (TETAMMAN) CLINICS

Redazione

IN SITU CONVERSION OF LAYERED DOUBLE HYDROXIDE ARRAY INTO NANOFLOWER OF NIXV1-X-MOF AS A HIGHLY EFFICIENT AND STABLE ELECTROCATALYST FOR OXYGEN EVOLUTION REACTION

Redazione

HARRISON DECODED

Redazione

INSIDER DEALING

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More