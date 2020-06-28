β-NAYF4:YB,ER,GD NANORODS@1T/2H-MOS2 FOR 980 NM NIR-TRIGGERED PHOTOCATALYTIC BACTERICIDAL PROPERTIES

Herein, a β-NaYF4:Yb,Er,Gd nanorods@1T/2H-MoS2 nanocomposite was firstly fabricated and used to photocatalytic sterilization under a single near-infrared (NIR) light illumination. About 99.3% of Escherichia coli can be killed effectively by 15 min irradiation of NIR light at a dose of 40 μg/mL. The good bactericidal activities are ascribed to the high upconversion fluorescence efficiency of β-NaYF4:Yb,Er,Gd and the layered 2D nanosheets structure of 1T/2H-MoS2. Under 980 nm light irradiation, β-NaYF4:Yb,Er,Gd emits visible light which is absorbed by MoS2 producing strongly oxidative holes and reductive electrons, and photogenerated electron-hole pairs could react with H2O, O2 and OH- to produce reactive species in aqueous solution. These reactive species are strong nonselective oxidizing agents for sterilization.