β-LACTOGLOBULIN AMYLOID FIBRILS TEMPLATED GOLD NANOCLUSTERS FOR CELLULAR MULTICOLOR FLUORESCENT IMAGING AND COLORIMETRIC BLOOD GLUCOSE ASSAY

Analyst, 2020, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN01357A, Paper
Zhiguang Suo, Xialing Hou, Yu Liu, Feifei Xing, Yingying Chen, Lingyan Feng
β-lactoglobulin amyloid fibrils (BLGF) capped gold nanoclusters (Au NCs) with red, green and blue emissions were fabricated via pH dependent reduction strategy. The BLGF-Au NCs exhibit 3.2 times enhancement of…
