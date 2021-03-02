β-CYCLODEXTRIN-CONJUGATED PHTHALOCYANINES AS WATER-SOLUBLE AND RECYCLABLE SENSITISERS FOR PHOTOCATALYTIC APPLICATIONS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00713K, Communication

Xiao-Fei Chen, Dennis K. P. Ng

Two zinc(II) phthalocyanines substituted with two and four permethylated β-cyclodextrin moieties at the α positions have been synthesised and immobilised on the surface of adamantane-modified silica nanoparticles through host-guest interactions….

