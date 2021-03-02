martedì, Marzo 2, 2021
Breaking News

PORTO DI LIVORNO, SALVINI: SPENDERE SUBITO 560 MILIONI DISPONIBILI

COCCOLUTO: DE MARIA (PD), HA FATTO BALLARE UNA GENERAZIONE

IRAQ: LE SOFFERENZE DEI CRISTIANI IN ATTESA DI FRANCESCO

NOTA PER LE REDAZIONI – AGGIORNAMENTO DIRETTE WEBTV DI DOMANI, MERCOLEDì 3…

VACCINI: MANDELLI (FI), ORA CAMBIO DI PASSO

RECOVERY: NITTI (PD), “PIÙ CENTRALITÁ PER ARTI PERFORMATIVE, CAPITALE UMANO E PROFESSIONALITÀ…

PRINSES ALEXIA NAAR UNITED WORLD COLLEGE OF THE ATLANTIC IN WALES

RECOVERY: DE LUCA (PD), BENE GENTILONI, GRAZIE A DEM SE EUROPA è…

INFN: L’UNIVERSO ISPIRATO A ESCHER

CALL FOR APPLICATIONS FOR THE SELECTION OF MEMBERS OF THE EXPERT GROUP…

Agenparl

β-CYCLODEXTRIN-CONJUGATED PHTHALOCYANINES AS WATER-SOLUBLE AND RECYCLABLE SENSITISERS FOR PHOTOCATALYTIC APPLICATIONS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 02 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00713K, Communication
Xiao-Fei Chen, Dennis K. P. Ng
Two zinc(II) phthalocyanines substituted with two and four permethylated β-cyclodextrin moieties at the α positions have been synthesised and immobilised on the surface of adamantane-modified silica nanoparticles through host-guest interactions….
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/UXoR227Vz-I/D1CC00713K

Post collegati

β-CYCLODEXTRIN-CONJUGATED PHTHALOCYANINES AS WATER-SOLUBLE AND RECYCLABLE SENSITISERS FOR PHOTOCATALYTIC APPLICATIONS

Redazione

DAL 1Â° MARZO 2021 PAGAMENTI DIGITALI ALLA CAMERA DI COMMERCIO CON PAGOPA

Redazione

JUST THE WOMAN I AM – VIRTUAL EDITION

Redazione

NEW ‘DIGITAL LITERACY’, ‘FOSTERS INCLUSION’ FOUNDATIONAL COMPETENCIES NOW IN MYVECTOR SELF-ASSESSMENT TOOL

Redazione

VETERINARY MEDICINES EUROPEAN PUBLIC ASSESSMENT REPORT (EPAR): EQUISOLON, PREDNISOLONE, DATE OF AUTHORISATION: 12/03/2014, REVISION: 7, STATUS: AUTHORISED

Redazione

THE NEW “LA CAIXA” FOUNDATION – BIST CHEMICAL BIOLOGY PROGRAMME LAUNCHES A HUB IN BARCELONA FOR THE DESIGN OF NEW DRUGS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More